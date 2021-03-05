Pocatello cemetery clean-up begins March 29

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The yearly clean-up of Pocatello’s two City-operated cemeteries has been scheduled for the end of the month.

Crews will begin the process of removing and discarding decorations and flower placements that have been left on graves at Restlawn Cemetery and Mountain View Cemetery on Monday, March 29.

Residents who would like to keep them from being discarded are asked to retrieve these items before March 29.

The process of cleaning the cemeteries takes about a month and once the clean-up is finished, the decorations can be placed back on the graves.

“We do the annual cleanup to keep our cemeteries beautiful and welcoming to family and friends while visiting their loved ones,” Cemetery Administrator Ruth Wilford said.

If you have questions about the clean-up, contact the cemetery office at 208-234-6195.