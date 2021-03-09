Local cities in jeopardy of losing metropolitan status

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - New federal guidelines proposed earlier this year could result in multiple cities losing their metropolitan status.

The U.S. Office of Management and Budget has proposed to raise the threshold for metropolitan areas from 50,000 residents to 100,000 residents.

This would result in 144 metropolitan areas around the country being reclassified as micropolitans. If the change is implemented, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston, Twin Falls and Logan, Utah would all be reclassified.