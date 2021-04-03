Water system flushing starts April 5

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Beginning April 5, you might see water flowing out of fire hydrants around Pocatello.

Monday marks the start of the City of Pocatello Water Department’s annual water system flushing process. During the effort, crews open valves on fire hydrants to remove any build-up of material in water pipes.

“The annual system flush helps to clear any sediment within the pipes to ensure residents are receiving high-quality water,” said Justin Armstrong, Water Department Superintendent. “Additionally, it helps us to verify the condition and proper operation of fire hydrants as well as help us identify any inefficiencies within the system.”

During the system flush, you may notice a temporary drop in your water pressure. Also, water may be rust-colored or cloudy, but Armstrong says the discolored water is not harmful and will clear up in a few hours.

Officials ask that if you see a crew flushing a hydrant on your street, avoid running tap water and using a washing machine or dishwasher until the flushing is complete. Additionally, they ask drivers to please treat the crew like any other road work personnel and drive carefully.

The flushing process will take about three weeks, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the schedule may be altered or extended.

The City of Pocatello Water Department operates and maintains over 280 miles of water lines, 21 water supply wells, 15 water storage tanks, 12 booster pumping stations and 43 pressure-reducing valves.