Portneuf River access points improved, water trail signage installed

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Just in time for the 2021 Poky Paddle, getting in and out of the Portneuf River will be easier than ever.

Recently, crews from the City of Pocatello Outdoor Recreation division improved Portneuf River access points at the Cheyenne Access Point as well as the Taysom Rotary Park and Centennial/Rainey Park Access Points. Crews added gravel to help make it easier for river users to walk down to the water, added concrete steps at Centennial Park and made other minor improvements.

Volunteers also helped install signs along the Portneuf that direct citizens to access points. Additional signs also have safety information and updated water trail maps.

“The community has embraced the Portneuf River as a recreational resource,” said Jenna Dohman, Environmental Technician with the City of Pocatello. “Just a few years ago, you hardly saw anyone on the Portneuf in Pocatello but now, it’s a popular summer activity. You can feel how it has increased community pride and City staff want to continue to support that by making these improvements.”

The projects, along with earlier river access work done by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Bannock County and the Bureau of Land Management were funded by $16,100 in grants from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. The City was required to provide 31 percent ($7,260) worth of in-kind contributions, which came from all the entities involved.