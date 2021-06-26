Portneuf Medical Center hosts art contest to commemorate 10 year anniversary

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Although Portneuf Medical Center (PMC) has served the community of southeastern Idaho since 1907, this year they celebrate the ten-year anniversary in their current location.

As part of the ongoing celebration, the medical center staff invites the community and local artists to help celebrate and commemorate a decade of excellence in patient care.

Portneuf Medical Center is seeking art submissions. The chosen artistic design will be featured on a local billboard and the artist will receive a cash award.

The theme for PMC’s art contest is “Portneuf: 10 years of caring for Southeastern Idaho.”

The deadline for submission is July 30, 2021.

Additional details and submission information can be found HERE.