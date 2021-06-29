Skip to Content
Pocatello
today at 10:40 AM
Bannock County issues burn ban

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bannock County Commissioners signed a resolution Tuesday banning open burning.

The resolution says the vegetation conditions in the county are extremely dry and open burning under such dry conditions can create the potential for wildfire endangering people and property in the county.

Therefore, solid fuel open fires in the unincorporated areas of Bannock County are banned efficitve immediately.

The ban does not include burn barrels, designated fire pits or propane, charcoal and briquette BBQ grills.

The ban will expire October 1 or unless otherwise lifted.

You can view the full resolution HERE.

