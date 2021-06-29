Idaho State Historical Society partners with museums statewide on membership program

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State Historical Society is collaborating with several Idaho museums for a pilot membership program.

It would provide members with free access to nine participating museums and sites.

It's intended to encourage and expand access to idaho history for those who purchase or renew their annual membership with partnering historical agencies.

The nine partners involved in the program include:

Idaho State Museum (Boise)

Old Idaho Penitentiary (Boise)

Latah County Historical Society (Moscow)

Bannock County Historical Museum (Pocatello)

Post Falls Historical Museum (Post Falls)

Museum of North Idaho (Coeur d’Alene)

Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum (Twin Falls)

White Spring Ranch Museum (Genesee)

Hagerman Valley Historical Society Museum (Hagerman)

ITo learn more about membership for ISHS, visit: https://history.idaho.gov/membership/