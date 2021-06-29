Local pools safe to swim in despite nationwide chlorine shortage

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A nationwide shortage of chlorine is leaving many in the US wondering if it's safe to get back in the water.

The shortage of tri-chlorine and liquid chlorine is due to the increased demand following the pandemic combined with a fire at Bio-Lab in Louisiana.

That lab produces a majority of the chlorine tablets throughout the US.

Due to the shortage, pools at Ross Park and in Lava Hot Springs are using sodium hypochlorite as an alternative.

Organizers at the facilities say they have adjusted well to the situation.

"Water quality is still great. Still safe to swim definitely," Pocatello Parks Superintendent Brett Hewatt said. "We’ve just had a little bit of a challenge keeping it exactly where we want. We've never let it drop to unsafe levels. It kind of tends to go up and down a little bit more with this method rather than a constant level."

There has already been record attendance this year at Ross Park since the pool opened back in May.