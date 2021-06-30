Bannock County DMV announces appointment option

Pocatello

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - In April, the Bannock County Motor Vehicle office transitioned from a regular standing line of walk-in service to a new virtual same day service line using a queuing system called QLess.

On Thursday, the DMV announced it has developed an appointment option which will be available to start scheduling as of July 1, and the first available appointments being on July 6.

"The ability to schedule an appointment will allow our patrons more flexibility with their personal schedules," the office said. "The virtual same day service line will still be served, but will integrate with the daily scheduled appointments to best serve all patrons."

How it works

Join the virtual same day line or schedule an appointment using one of these listed options:

You can join the line via SMS by texting ‘bannock dmv’ to 208-427-2796.

You can also join the line via the website: https://kiosk.na6.qless.com/kiosk/app/home/131

You can join the line with the QLess App on your smart device. (This can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.)

You can join the line with our onsite kiosks in the foyer.

The virtual same day service line still opens when they open the door daily. Once joined, you will receive your place in line with an estimated wait time. Please keep in mind, the appointments will integrate into this line and will be served at their scheduled time. This may make wait times on the same day services slightly delayed.

For the time being, appointments will be available up to 30 days out. The office will adjust this allowance as they see necessary following the initial launch.