Pocatello releases 2021 water quality report

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The latest edition of the City of Pocatello Water Department’s Water Quality Report is available to the public.

The annual document summarizes the results of 2,508 water quality tests conducted for more than 100 different compounds over the past year. The report also details the source of Pocatello’s drinking water, what is in the water, and the types of risks the City’s testing and treatment prevent.

“Once again, we are pleased to say Pocatello’s water meets or exceeds the standards established under the Federal Safe Drinking Water Act,” Water Superintendent Justin Armstrong said. “We take our mission of providing clean and reliable drinking water to Pocatello’s residents very seriously.”

You can view the report HERE.

Residents who would like to have a copy mailed to them are asked to contact the Water Superintendent’s office at 208-234-6174. Starting next week, paper copies of the report will be available at:

City Hall – 911 N. 7 th Avenue

Avenue Marshall Public Library – 113 S. Garfield Avenue

Water Operations Facility – 1889 N. Arthur Avenue

You can view reports from years past HERE.