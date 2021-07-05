Police busy with illegal firework calls

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a busy weekend for local law enforcement agencies who spent their nights responding to calls for illegal fireworks displays.

Chubbuck dispatch fielded a lot of calls this weekend about those fireworks you might have seen blasting off over rooftops in the suburbs, but most everyone shooting them off got off easy with law enforcement.

Chubbuck Police went out on 11 calls for illegal fireworks on Saturday night and then 18 on Sunday night.

In Pocatello, police went on about 100 calls for illegal fireworks this weekend.

Neither agency issued a single citation.

It’s common practice among area law enforcement to issue warnings and educate people, rather than write tickets all night.

But now it’s July 5, which means it’s illegal to light off fireworks in Chubbuck City limits.

“This is really the time when you’ll see more enforcement of it," Lt. Robert Butterfield said. "You don’t have to prove that a firework is an aerial firework or a dangerous firework, any firework is illegal now, so enforcement becomes more commonplace."

It’s last call for your leftover legal fireworks in Blackfoot and Idaho Falls Monday night.

It depends on the city, but in general, all fireworks are illegal after midnight tonight.