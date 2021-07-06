The Dos and Don’ts of recreating at Edson Fichter Nature Area

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Are you a fan of the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello? With a fishing pond, access to the Portneuf River, paved trails, pretty scenery, and watchable wildlife who wouldn’t be?

To make sure everyone has a safe, enjoyable experience at this southeast Idaho gem, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has provided these “Dos” and “Don’ts."

DO bring your fishing pole and, if over 13 years old, your Idaho fishing license. The fishing pond is regularly stocked with fish! There is a two-fish limit per angler.

DO bring your dog! They can't swim in the fishing pond, but they are allowed in the nearby dog pond. It's just for dogs and their favorite sticks, tennis balls, or toys.

DO bring your bike or wear your walking shoes. There are some paved trails that wind through the nature area and connect to the Portneuf Greenway. Leashes are required for dogs on the trails (and at the fishing pond).

DO use the provided fishing line receptacles, doggy waste bag stations, and garbage dumpsters. Please and thank you!

DO bring the whole family… or maybe you really need a break from them…and so then it's okay to fib and say you went to the store to run errands when in fact you took a really good book or your fishing pole and hung out at the nature area for an hour… or three.

DO have a great time!

DON'T bring your float tubes, canoes, kayaks, or snorkels unless you are accessing the Portneuf River. There is no boating or swimming in the fishing pond. Well… the fish can swim in the pond, so can the ducks and geese. But to be fair, they can't use kayaks or canoes either.

DON'T fish in the dog pond. It has no fish, and you will look silly doing it. People will talk. You can't swim in it either… even if you bring your favorite stick, tennis balls, or toys.

DON'T leave behind fishing line, fishing hooks (ouch!), containers of worms, lunch wrappers, soda cans, and your dog's "unmentionables" (gross!).

DON'T get too close to wildlife (unless you are hooking a fish!) and DON'T feed wildlife (unless you are putting a worm in a fish's mouth via a hook). However, "oohing and ahhing" over baby ducks, photographing bald eagles, and catching glimpses of deer is absolutely allowed.

If you have questions or need more information about the Edson Fichter Nature Area, call the Idaho Department of Fish and Game regional office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.