Works by Portneuf Valley Woodturners Association on display at Marshall Public Library

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A popular display is returning to the Marshall Public Library.

The library is showcasing the handiworks of the Portneuf Valley Woodturners Association (PVWA) through the end of July. Using lathes and hand-held tools, the group’s members craft a variety of decorative and practical objects, including furniture, spinning tops, spindles, heirloom pens, art and more.

“When you see the items on display up close, it’s clear that a large amount of time and skill went into the creation of each of them,” said Kristy Lyon, Lead Librarian. “From delicate flowers to a giant button, there is something that will catch your eye. Thank you to the PVWA members who are sharing their abilities with the community.”

The display can be found on the second floor of the Marshall Public Library.

“Woodturning is unique in that you can take a piece of salvaged wood and make something that’s beautiful and functional,” said Tracy Casselman, President of the PVWA. “I’ve been doing woodturning for nearly 20 years. It’s a relaxing hobby that allows me to be creative and incorporate other woodworking skills into my final pieces.”

More on the Portneuf Valley Woodturners Association can be found HERE.