WWII aircraft to visit Pocatello Airport

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - If you always wanted to take a ride on a historic war fighter plane, now is your chance.

One of the most iconic warplanes from World War II will be making a stop at the Pocatello Regional Airport, Monday July 12 to July 18.

Rides and ground tours may be purchased for the B-17, Sentimental Journey.

The public can experience a living history flight in a fully restored B-17 bomber.

The aircraft will be open to the public for ground tours Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. You can schedule a ride HERE or you can call 480-462-2992.

The B-17 flying fortress Sentimental Journey is one of only five currently flying in the world out of more than 12,000 that were manufactured for combat during WWII.