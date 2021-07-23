Roar & Pour at Zoo Idaho set Saturday

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Zoo Idaho Zoological Society is hosting its annual Roar & Pour on July 24.

The fundraising event will go from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Zoo Idaho (2900 South 2nd Avenue).

Guest must be 21 years or older with their ID.

This event involves wine tasting throughout the Zoo, a silent auction, live music, food, and a wine pull.

Proceeds go to Zoo Idaho’s Zoological Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Zoo Idaho.

Cost is $25 per ticket; $20 for ZIZS members. You can get your tickets through online through Eventbrite, call Yolanda at 208-234-6264 or at the gate.