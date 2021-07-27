Tickets for Pocatello Temple open house now available

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - You are invited to the open house of the newly constructed Pocatello Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Tours begin Saturday, September 18, and continue through Saturday, October 23, 2021 (excluding Sundays and Saturday, October 2).

Daily tour hours are 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. each Friday and Saturday.

Tours begin at one of four locations conveniently marked on each ticket. Guests with tickets marked Tyhee Building (12146 West Tyhee Road) or Whitaker Building (4890 Whitaker Road) should exit I-15 at Northgate Parkway, (Exit 73). Guests with tickets marked Michelle Building (2925 Michelle Street) or Satterfield Building (2140 Satterfield Drive) should exit I-15 at Pocatello Creek, (Exit 71).

The open house experience begins with a short video followed by a guided tour of the temple and concludes in the reception area. Guests are welcome to tour and take pictures of the temple grounds. Volunteers are available to answer questions or take photographs for guests.

Limited mobility tickets are available for individuals and/or families who have limited mobility or who require handicap parking. One ticket is good for all guests in a single vehicle. At least one individual with limited mobility must be in the vehicle. Please come to the parking lot of the Pocatello Idaho Temple (3100 Butte Street) to begin your open house experience.

ATTENDANCE GUIDELINES

Please observe the following guidelines when attending the open house:

Please park at the address on your ticket.

Comfortable shoes and modest attire are encouraged.

Security measures are established for the safety of open house guests. These measures prevent backpacks, packages, food items, weapons, cameras, and recording devices from entering Church buildings. For your convenience, please secure bags in vehicles before entering temple grounds or boarding buses. All bags will be searched prior to entering the temple.

Prohibited items include: firearms, edged weapons, pepper spray/mace, tasers, and blunt-force objects.

Photography and video recording are also prohibited inside the temple.

Service animals are not permitted in the temple. If assistance is needed, ushers are available to help.

Please refrain from smoking or vaping on temple grounds.

You can reserve tickets HERE.