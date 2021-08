Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, Aid for Friends is hosting its annual Splish and Splash fundraiser from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex in Pocatello.

Proceeds for the fundraiser will go directly to the homeless shelter, who recently opened their new facility on July 26.

Tickets are $10 per person or $30 for a family of four.

For more information, visit aidforfriendspocatello.com/splish-splash-2021.