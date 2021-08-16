Idaho Hometown Hero Medalist and Gala Celebration until 2022 postponed due to COVID-19

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — In lieu of recent increases in COVID-19 strains and the area’s low vaccination rate, the JRM Foundation has decided to postpone its annual Idaho Hometown Hero Medalist and Gala Celebration until 2022.

However, nominations for Idaho Hometown Heroes are still being accepted and will continue.

With uncertainty about the health and wellbeing of the community and considering the toll of healthcare and frontline workers, the JRM Foundation board made the decision to suspend the annual event and fundraiser until it feels safe for all to attend and enjoy.

“As difficult as it is to make this decision, as we miss celebrating our community, we feel we are making a decision that is in the best interest of our community and its health,” said JRM Foundation Co-Founder and Executive Director Beenish Mannan. “We look forward to our return in 2022 but the JRM Foundation will continue to do its work to serve the community with your support and will keep our nominations open for your Idaho Hometown Hero.”

JRM Foundation encourages nominations as well as supporting its cause to take care of fundamental community needs. The past two years have been difficult to fundraise due to the pandemic and its limitations on the community.

“We have ongoing community projects and programs, which are in need,” Mannan said. “We’re going to use this time to fundraise, connect and garner support, so we can take care of those in need and continue to honor those who are making a difference.”

Click here to nominate a hero.