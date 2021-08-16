ISU announces 2 year scholarship campaign for students

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State University is launching a two-year "Leave Your Legacy. Start Theirs. Scholarship Campaign" that will conclude in fall 2023.

This $20 million campaign aims to help ease the financial pressure for students to attend Idaho State.

All gifts go directly to students in need to keep them, their ideas and future contributions a part of the Bengal community.

Idaho State President Kevin Satterlee said participating in the scholarship campaign is what we need to do to turn students’ aspirations into realities.

“Supporting students is our highest priority, and access to a world-class education should not be denied to anyone because of their financial circumstances,” Satterlee said. “The Leave Your Legacy. Start Theirs. Scholarship Campaign is Idaho State’s most ambitious fundraising effort aimed at ensuring students who have the dream, talent and commitment to receive an education will be able to do so.”

Idaho State students cite financial pressure as one of the largest barriers to graduating in four years. More than 83 percent of ISU students qualify for need-based federally funded tuition aid, and more than 40 percent are first-generation college students. The need for tuition support from alumni and friends is clear. Whatever your passion, there is an opportunity to significantly impact students in the areas that mean the most to you.

You can learn more about and support ISU students HERE.