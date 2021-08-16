Pocatello candidate filing period opens August 23

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - If you would like to run for office in the Gate City, you can officially pick up your candidacy forms this week.

Monday, August 23 marks the first date to file a Declaration of Candidacy for Mayor or Council member seats 4, 5, and 6 for terms of 4 years. Declaration of Candidacy forms are available in the Mayor’s Office at Pocatello City Hall, 911 North 7th Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Candidates for City elected office are required to file a Declaration of Candidacy with the city clerk accompanied by: 1) a nonrefundable filing fee of $40.00; or 2) a petition of candidacy signed by at least five qualified city electors who have been verified by the county clerk’s office.

In addition, the candidate affirms:

They are at least 18 years of age

They are a U.S. citizen

They are a resident of the city for at least 30 days prior to submitting their declaration

Their primary residence is within the city limits

The address of the candidate’s voter registration form matches the residence address provided on the candidate’s declaration

All candidates running for office in November must file a C-1, Appointment of a Treasurer, with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office at sos.idaho.gov/elections-division/campaign-finance-filing/ before receiving or spending campaign funds. Candidates with questions about filing a C-1 are asked to contact the Secretary of State’s office at 208-334-2852.

The candidacy filing period will close Friday, September 3 at 5 p.m.

The general election will be held Tuesday, November 2.

The current Mayor is Brian Blad and in the council seats up for election, Heidi Adamson holds Seat 4, Linda Leeuwrik holds Seat 5 and Rick Cheatum holds Seat 6.

Residents with questions about the filing process can contact Konni Kendell, City Clerk, at 208-234-6217.