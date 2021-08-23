Air pollution forecast and caution issued for southeast Idaho

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power Counties of degraded air quality.

Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect.

Air quality is currently in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category and is forecast to remain in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category, with periods of heavier smoke. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. The general public is unlikely to be affected.

Residential wood burning activities are restricted to certified or exempted stoves only. This burn ban will remain in effect until air quality has improved in accordance with local ordinances.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with local ordinances and the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).

This includes, but is not limited to: