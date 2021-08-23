Idaho State University begins first day of classes

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)

Idaho State University students came roaring back to campus today for the first day of classes.

Students flooded the campus eager to start the fall semester.

Information booths like these were set up all over campus to help students find their way to those classes and make sure everyone was having a great first day of the college fall semester.

Mask requirements are in place for all indoor spaces on campus and masks were available for anyone who forgot theirs at several stations and in the classrooms.

A community celebration for the students is scheduled this evening in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

The students will be welcomed back in style this evening, with fun events and community resources available from the businesses of Pocatello and Chubbuck the event starts at 4:00 Monday, August 23, 2021.