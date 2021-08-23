ISU alumni center construction underway

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University students will be met with some construction as they return to campus this year.

The new Alumni Center is well underway, with work on the building expected to continue for the next year and a half.

The opening is planned for spring of 2023.

The new 26,000 square-foot center will be located at at the corner of East Bonneville Street and Memorial Drive in Pocatello, right next to Holt Arena.

It will will be a place for alumni to gather and serve as an event center, display honorary alumni and have meeting and board rooms.