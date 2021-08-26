“Our Valley | Our Vision” open houses planned for Sept. and Oct.

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Planning and Development Services Department is taking “Our Valley | Our Vision” on tour around the Gate City.

Recently, department staff slated a series of open houses to discuss “Our Valley | Our Vision” with residents. The events will provide adults and youth with an opportunity to participate in activities that will help guide City staff’s update of Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040. City staff are looking to hear residents’ thoughts on parks and recreation opportunities, city beautification, transportation options, road and sidewalk improvements, and more.

“Staff with the Planning and Development Services Department are excited to be out in the community and hear from the people of Pocatello,” said Jim Anglesey, Long-Range Senior Planner. “The open house events will be an interactive way for citizens to engage with Planning staff and fellow Pocatellans regarding their vision for the Gate City in the years ahead.”

All of the open houses will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Masks/face coverings are highly encouraged. A list of meeting dates and locations is included below:

September 7 – Indian Hills Elementary, 666 Cheyenne Ave., Multi-Purpose Room

September 9 – Greenacres Elementary, 1250 E. Oak St., Multi-Purpose Room

September 14 – Washington Elementary, 226 S. 10th Ave., Multi-Purpose Room

September 21 – Franklin Middle School, 2271 E. Terry St., Cafeteria

October 5 – Hawthorne Middle School, 1025 W. Eldredge Rd., Cafeteria

October 19 – Pocatello High School, 325 N. Arthur Ave., Cafeteria

October 26 – Highland High School, 1800 Bench Rd., Media Center

Citizens who are unable to attend one of the meetings are invited to complete an online “Community Values” survey and pin their favorite place to go in Pocatello at bit.ly/OurValleyOurVision. The online “Community Values” survey and favorite place pins will close October 31.

“Our Valley | Our Vision” is a nearly two-year-long effort to update Pocatello’s Comprehensive Plan 2040. A Comprehensive Plan provides a common language to connect various City plans, policies, and programs to the community's identified values for the City and residents. The last Comprehensive Plan for Pocatello was written in 2003 and updated in 2015.

For more information on the “Our Valley | Our Vision” effort, visit bit.ly/3yexE9E or bit.ly/OurValleyOurVision.