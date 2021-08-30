Pocatello Mayor Blad seeks reelection

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has announced he will again be running for mayor.

Blad was first elected in 2009 and is now serving his third term.

Mayor Blad said he loves the people of Pocatello and looks forward to continuing to serve them.

He says Pocatello has made some great strides while he has been in office.

"One of the big things when I took office was that unemployment was at a 10% rate," he said. "Today I can proudly say that it’s at 3%. We’ve gone through an awful lot to get there. We’ve had a lot of success in recruiting businesses to come in locating it for Pocatello/Chubbuck are. In 2009 when I ran for office, we were losing families from Pocatello. People are literally moving out or losing population. Today I can say that from the census that we have gained population back so we gained back what we lost plus we’ve gained over and above that. So I think that’s a pretty good achievement in a pretty good thing that we’ve been able to accomplish there."

Mayor Blad says one of his goals is to get city council to work together with less disagreement.

Blad is running against one of the current city council members Chris Stevens.

So far, they are the only two to announce a run for mayor.

The election will be November 2 of this year.