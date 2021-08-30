Skip to Content
Pocatello
today at 4:20 PM
Pocatello Mayor makes donation to Zoo Idaho

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, right, presents Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho Superintendent, with a $1,000 check at one of the rest spots under construction at Zoo Idaho.
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Whether he was strolling, hiking or running, every step by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad last October brought him closer to earning funds for Zoo Idaho.

On Monday, Mayor Blad presented Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho Superintendent, with a $1,000 donation from his completion of the 2020 Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Mayor’s Walking Challenge.

The money will fund the construction of two rest spots along the Zoo’s Western States Cat pathway. Outfitted with a shade structure and places to sit, the rest areas will provide convenient places for patrons to take a quick break while they are strolling around Zoo Idaho.

“Mayor Blad’s donation will enhance an already significant feature in the Western States Cat pathway,” Pruett said. “Idaho’s summer sun gets hot and a spot to chill is a great addition.”

Previously, Mayor Blad has donated to the Hitting Hearts Foundation and the Living in the New Community transition program. 

In total, Mayor Blad took 403,643 steps during the 2020 Mayor’s Walking Challenge in which more than 80 mayors across Idaho participated.

Linda Larsen

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

