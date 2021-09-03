Police investigating suspicious circumstances at Pocatello funeral home

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: The Pocatello Police Department is currently investigating suspicious circumstances at Downard Funeral Home and Crematory.



If family members have questions or concerns, please appoint one point of contact to call the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100 and leave a name and phone number. Officers will return their call when more information is available.



Officers ask the public to avoid the area out of respect for family members.



Officers are working with the Idaho Board of Occupational Licenses, Bannock County Coroner, Ada County Coroner, Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and Southeastern Idaho Public Health in furtherance of the investigation.



Because this is an active investigation, the Pocatello Police Department will not have any further comment at this time.

ORIGINAL: Pocatello Police are investigating a long-time funeral home for what they called suspicious circumstances.

Downard Funeral Home across the street from Pocatello High School on Garfield Ave. is blocked off by police tape.

There is a note on the door saying they are currently closed.

Police are guarding both the front and back of the building while waiting for a search warrant.

That warrant is expected to be obtained this morning.

This is a developing story and we will get you more information as soon as it's available.