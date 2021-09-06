Police ask you make reports online as investigation into Pocatello funeral home continues

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Police Department has received hundreds of telephone calls from concerned citizens asking for information about Downard Funeral Home.

In an attempt to streamline and expedite the investigation process, PPD is asking everyone to report your questions and concerns online at https://reportacrime.pocatello.us. Scroll down and click on “Information or Documentation Only Report” then complete the required form. You’ll receive an automated email confirming receipt of your report.

When completing the online report, make sure to provide the decedent’s name, date of birth, and date of passing (if possible), along with any other information you feel may be helpful to the investigation. Also, communicate with other family members and try to establish one person as the point of contact. This will help reduce duplicate reporting of information.

“We know there are a lot of unanswered questions about the case," Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said. "Our department has those same questions. I want to assure the families involved and the public that the men and women of the Pocatello Police Department will be working hard to provide the answers.”

If you do not have access to a computer or smart phone, there are computers at the Marshall Public Library as well as in the police department's front lobby. If reporting online is not possible, you can contact the police department at 208-234-6121.

The police department thanks the families of the deceased for their patience while officers work to complete the investigation.

