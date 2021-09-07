DEQ issues air pollution forecast & caution for southeast, east Idaho

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties of degraded air quality.

The DEQ has also issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power Counties of degraded air quality.

Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect.

Air quality is currently in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category and is forecast to reach the unhealthy category for parts of SE Idaho, with the entire region experiencing degraded air quality. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious effects and should avoid prolonged/heavy exertion and stay indoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged/heavy exertion & limit time outdoors.

Residential wood burning activities are restricted to certified or exempted stoves only. This burn ban will remain in effect until air quality has improved in accordance with local ordinances.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with local ordinances and the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).

This includes, but is not limited to: