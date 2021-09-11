Maple Grove Campground near Pocatello to receive new boat ramp and docks

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Pocatello Field Office (PFO) will be installing a new boat ramp and docks at Maple Grove Campground starting September 13.

The Maple Grove is located along the shoreline of the Oneida Narrows Reservoir in Franklin County, Idaho. The new features will improve the popular site with a double lane boat ramp and new docks.

For safety, campsites 1 and 2, which are near the construction site, will be unavailable during the renovation process. However, the rest of the campground, including campsites 3-12 and two vaulted restrooms, will remain open. Visitors will still be able to launch boats at the day-use site by the dam.

The planned project completion date is September 24.