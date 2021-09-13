Software switch powers energy savings equivalent to 3 homes at Pocatello Regional Airport

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A software change is leading to some big energy savings at Pocatello Regional Airport.

Recently, the airport upgraded its heating, ventilation and air conditioning control system software to Alerton’s Compass building technology system. The new software has optimum start/stop capabilities meaning the software analyzes indoor and outdoor temperatures and other factors such as how fast the building cools down and heats up. From there, the system determines the best time to either turn the system on or shut it off.

“The new system will allow us to better control the comfort of our terminal building while recognizing energy savings in the off-peak hours,” said Alan Evans, Pocatello Regional Airport Manager. “The switch will help us save money in both energy and maintenance costs.”

The software is estimated to save nearly 36,544 kWh annually or the equivalent yearly energy use of three homes.

The total cost of the project was $9,920. Thanks to a $9,850 incentive from Idaho Power, the airport only had to pay $70 for the switch.

“Thank you to Idaho Power for making the process easy and helping us become better stewards of our energy consumption,” Evans said. “This upgrade will benefit Pocatello Regional Airport for many years to come.”

In 2019, Pocatello Regional Airport utilized Idaho Power’s incentive program to change out lights in the terminal and maintenance shop for energy-efficient LED lighting. The program has also helped fund light swaps at the Marshall Public Library, City Hall, and Community Recreation Center.

For more information on Pocatello Regional Airport, visit iflypocatello.com.