District 25 receives open meeting complaint

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) ­— The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees acknowledges a complaint received by the district’s legal counsel that the Board was potentially in violation of the Idaho Open Meeting law.

The complaint alleges the Board’s agenda, discussion and subsequent action relative to the PCSD 25 Roadmap for the 2021-2022 School year at the September 21, 2021 Regular Board Meeting was not clear or transparent to the public and could constitute an Open Meeting Violation.

The district acknowledges some members of the public may not have realized the Board of Trustees could potentially consider addressing the issue of face masks/coverings during the PCSD 25 Roadmap discussion.

Therefore, the Board of Trustees, for the sole purpose of transparency, will convene a Special Meeting to acknowledge a perceived Open Meeting Violation and its intent to cure, by declaring the action relative to the PCSD25 Roadmap for the 2021-2022 School Year, as null and void.

Such Special Meeting shall be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Education Service Center Board Room, located at 3115 Pole Line Road.

The Special Meeting is open to the public; however, no public comment will be taken.

Capacity will be limited to comply with the venue’s established fire code.