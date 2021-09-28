Portneuf Health Trust Center opens

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The needs of Pocatello‘s most vulnerable community will soon be met in an entirely new way.

The Pocatello Free Clinic opened its doors Tuesday at Portneuf Health Trust’s new facility at the City Center Campus on N. 7th Ave.

The site offers free medical and dental care.

It includes labs and prescriptions and even patient guidance to those who are uninsured and below 300% of the federal poverty level.

The building also houses the pocatello free clinic, health west and the behavioral health center.

"The idea concept behind this whole building at center is creating this ecosystem that helps patients in many different ways," said Shaun Menchaca, President CEO Portneuf Health Trust. "Not just with acute needs in terms of a crisis center and those interventions or medical service with the free clinic but with long term counseling with best LLC and also with health west so an integrative approach to medicine and behavioral health in a way that will help people in ways that have really not been done in quite this way before."

The clinic runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PHT’s City Center Campus is located at 1001 N. 7th Avenue in Pocatello.