Pocatello faces potential $21 million lawsuit

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Serious claims are being made against the city of pocatello in a potential $21 million lawsuit.

The Rupp family gave notice to the city last month of a potential civil lawsuit.

The tort claim accuses the city of illegally retaining 10 feet of land owned by the Rupp family.

It lies on both sides of Northgate Parkway near the Chubbuck border.

It also claims development company Millennial Development Partners LLC, breached an agreement to allow access points to the surrounding land.

The family lawyer, Nathan M. Olsen, says his clients are still prevented from developing 380 acres around Northgate.

"They've been unable to develop it, or they've had to turn down offers from those who want to develop it," Olsen said." And the other things it's been very clear to the Rupps is that the developer, in conjunction with the developer, is trying to force the Rupps to sell that property at a fraction of the value that it's worth. And not only the property, but the water rights associated with that property because the developer needs those rights for their plans for development."

The tort gives the city 45 days to respond.

City officials declined our request for comment, only saying the are unable too, because of the threat of litigation.