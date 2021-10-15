A lifetime of beauty

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Local artist Sam Jones from St. Anthony has spent his life recreating the beauty of nature.

His artwork is in homes across the nation.

Jones is now on hospice care, but he hopes his creations will continue bringing joy to others.

This kind of western wildlife art could be sold for thousands of dollars, but he wants it to be accessible to everyone.

"Oh I’m doing it because I enjoy doing it. and if people like it that’s even better," he said. "It’s something that I guess some people kind of find that hard to understand, but I don’t I think it’s just a nice way to show appreciation for what you’ve got."