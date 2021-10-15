Bannock County open burn ban lifted

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - With cooler temperatures and increased moisture, fire officials have decided to lift the open burn ban on Friday.

The current burn ban has been in place since June 20 for most of Bannock County including Downey, Arimo, Lava, Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello and the North Bannock Fire District.

“We want to express or sincere appreciation to the citizens of Bannock County for adhering to the burn ban that was in place. Through coordinated efforts we were able to prevent any major wildfires from starting despite the extremely dry conditions,” Pocatello Fire Department Fire Marshall Nick Christensen said.

Officials say open burning still requires approval and often times a permit from the local fire department to burn. If you are interested in doing an open burn, contact your local fire department to ensure you meet the necessary requirements.