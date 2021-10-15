Fall Fossil Fest at Idaho Museum of Natural History set Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Join the Idaho Museum of Natural History on the Pocatello campus of Idaho State University Saturday for a hands-on day of fossils at Fossil Fest.

Learn how dinosaurs roamed Idaho, see the Buzzsaw Shark in action, and make your own footprints. Get to see how Idaho State University professors, graduate students, and Museum staff are on the cutting edge of fossil research and learn about their latest discoveries.

The event goes from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at isu.edu/imnh or at the door. Ticket prices are adult - $15, child (6-17) - $7.50, child (0-5) – Free, and Family package (2 adults, 2 children) - $40 and $5/additional child. All proceeds will benefit Idaho Museum of Natural History K-12 educational scholarships.

Officials say to be prepared for colder weather as the event will be outside and inside.