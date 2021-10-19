Idaho Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit comes to Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs is hosting the 15th Annual Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit on Tuesday October 19, 2021, at the Idaho State University Student Union Building.

This is the first time the summit will be hosted in Eastern Idaho.

This is the largest gathering of Hispanic students in the state, and the summit from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. focuses on college prep, leadership building, STEM and substance abuse prevention.

Workshop presenters include Idaho Central Credit Union, TRiO, Idaho Power and Idaho State University.

The keynote speaker will be Rudy Soto, Indigenous Leaders Organizer for Western Leaders Network.

High school seniors get the opportunity to meet with representatives from the College of Southern Idaho, Boise State University, Idaho State University, University of Idaho, Northwest Nazarene University, College of Eastern, Treasure Valley Community College, Lewis-Clark State College and College of Idaho and apply for scholarships. The students will interview at the summit and by 2 p.m. find out if they will get a status on their application. In 2019 $1.5 million was given out in scholarships.