Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Do you have unused or expired prescription medications?

On Saturday, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and its state and local partners will hold the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines in the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft.

The Idaho Office of Drug Policy, Southeastern Idaho Public Health and various Police Departments and County Sheriff Offices throughout health district 6 will be hosting Take Back Day collection site events on Saturday, October 23rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participating Locations in southeast Idaho:

Pocatello Police Department at 911 N 7 th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho 83201

Ave, Pocatello, Idaho 83201 Fort Hall Police Department at 56 W. Agency Rd, Pocatello, Idaho 83201

Power County Sheriff at 550 Gifford Ave, American Falls, Idaho 83211

Preston Police Department at 70 W Oneida St, Preston, Idaho 83263

You can find more locations HERE.

The event will allow community members to safely and securely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state. All non-liquid prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter medications and veterinary medications. Additionally, the Take Back Day collection site will also accept vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles and liquid medications will not be accepted.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a free and easy way to dispose of unused medications that are often kept in our homes unsecured. These types of events help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs and make a positive difference in our communities,” Pocatello Police Department Community Resource Officer Greg Cates said.

In 2019, over 60,000 Idahoans aged 12 and older misused prescription pain relievers. According to the 2019 Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly 23% of Idaho 12th graders reported that they had taken a prescription drug without a doctor’s prescription one or more times in their life. While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and over 60% misused the medication in their own home.

When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals, or the environment. Help keep our community safe and healthy by dropping off your old medication.

If you miss the October 23rd Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, the Pocatello Police Department has a drop off receptacle and the lobby is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To find additional drop-off locations, visit www.odp.idaho.gov/prescription-drug-take-back-program/.