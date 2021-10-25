Bannock County launches redesigned website, asks for user feedback

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, Bannock County unveiled its new and improved website.

As part of Commissioners Jeff Hough, Terrel Tovey and Ernie Moser’s effort to improve residents’ experiences and interactions with county government, they prioritized updating the official website for the first time since November 2014.

“Our goal was to take principals from retail websites and apply them to our government site to create a better user-experience that works on all devices,” Commissioner Hough said.

This project has been in the works since April 2021 and is part of the Commissioners’ goal to make county business more transparent and accessible to the people they serve.

The Commissioners interviewed several local web designers and found local entrepreneur Rory Erchul, co-owner of E-Squared Creative LLC, had a vision that best matched the Commissioners’.

The updates will make it easier for users to find the information they need to do business and live in Bannock County, both at their desk and on their phones. Some of the new features users will find on bannockcounty.us are a highlights page to keep up with county news, more streamlined navigation and a more user-focused design.

The commissioners invite the public to explore the new website and provide feedback. As with any new website of this size, there may be problems with links, pages or information. Users who find something wrong or have questions about the new website should fill out this form https://bannockcounty.us/27787-2/