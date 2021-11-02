Pocatello Mayoral race heads to runoff election
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello voters will have to select their next mayor in a runoff election.
Current Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad won 46% of the vote with 5,162 votes Tuesday but failed to secure more than 50% of the total.
He will now face a runoff election with candidate David Worley who received 34% of the vote with 3,745 votes.
Chris Stevens received 19% of the vote with 2,143 votes, Sam Laoboonmi received 1% of the vote with 94 votes, and Idaho Sierra Law received 1% of the vote with 33 votes.
The runoff election must take place within 30 days of the election. No date has been set.
