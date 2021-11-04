“Give the cops a bird” for the Idaho Foodbank

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police are asking you to "give them a bird" for a good cause.

The department has launched it’s 3rd annual “Give the Cops a Bird” turkey drive, and all proceeds go directly to the local Idaho Foodbank to help feed the hungry in our community.

Frozen turkeys and monetary donations will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 19 at the Pocatello Police Department lobby.

If you’re interested in making a monetary donation, make checks payable to the "Pocatello Police Union." PPD also has a Venmo account available for donations: @Portneuf-Valley-Lodge.

A huge shout-out to Reserve Officer Dean Cain for donating $500 to the turkey drive.