Ground broken on Bonneville Commons
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A new affordable housing project in Pocatello is officially underway.
This is a $6 million investment into the Bonneville Commons.
It's an effort to help revitalize one of Pocatello’s oldest neighborhoods while also offering more affordable housing.
There will be a mix of 26 homes for sale for individuals and families.
They will range in size from 1,100 to 1,600 square feet.
There will also be a large commons area to enhance the sense of community.
