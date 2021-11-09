Ground broken on Bonneville Commons

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A new affordable housing project in Pocatello is officially underway.

This is a $6 million investment into the Bonneville Commons.

It's an effort to help revitalize one of Pocatello’s oldest neighborhoods while also offering more affordable housing.

There will be a mix of 26 homes for sale for individuals and families.

They will range in size from 1,100 to 1,600 square feet.

There will also be a large commons area to enhance the sense of community.