Annual seasonal closures for Westside Ranger District go into effect this week

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The following roads on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest Westside Ranger District are closed to wheeled motorized vehicles. As a reminder, the Forest Service currently manages electric bicycles (e-bikes) as motorized vehicles.

East Fork of Mink Creek (FR001) | Lower E. Mink Creek and Upper Scout Mt. Road Gate

(FR001) | Lower E. Mink Creek and Upper Scout Mt. Road Gate South Fork of Mink Creek (FR 163) | South Fork of Mink Creek Gate, Box Canyon Gate, Scout Mountain Top Road Gate

(FR 163) | South Fork of Mink Creek Gate, Box Canyon Gate, Scout Mountain Top Road Gate Pebble Creek (FR 036) | Pebble Basin Road Gate

(FR 036) | Pebble Basin Road Gate Inman (FR 013) | Inman Pass and North Pebble Road Gates

(FR 013) | Inman Pass and North Pebble Road Gates Elk Meadows Loop (FR 006) | Elk Meadows Loop Gate at the end of the road

(FR 006) | Elk Meadows Loop Gate at the end of the road Toponce (FR 375 and FR 018) | Lower Inman Road and Toponce Gates

“These annual closures help us protect resources and roads as constantly changing weather conditions increase erosion concerns,” said Sheila Larsen, recreation management specialist. The public is still welcome to access the areas but may have to change their mode of travel. “We typically open areas back up around May 15 depending on snowpack,” said Larsen.

The District also reminds campers and outdoor enthusiasts that the majority of campgrounds and group areas are closed for the season. For more information on gate closures contact the Westside District Office at 4350 Cliffs Drive, Pocatello, ID or phone 208-236-7500. District office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed on Federal holidays.