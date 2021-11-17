Socks and soup donations needed

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - New Horizon Center is currently running its Socks and Soup Drive.

Donations will go to students and families in need of a little extra help. They ask you only donate new socks.

If you have other new or like new clothing items, especially XL and above, that you would like to donate, contact Tanner Saxton @ saxtonta@sd25.us OR Jenny @ dareje@sd25.us

The drive will continue through Dec. 10.

Donation bins are at the following locations: