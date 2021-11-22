Bannock County property taxes due Dec. 20, tax bills mailed on Monday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Bannock County property owners can expect to find their property tax bills in their mailboxes soon.

Treasurer Jennifer Clark’s office mailed the 2021 bills along with an informational flyer on Monday.

Taxes are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Any tax payments postmarked or received after the due date will be considered late. Late fees and interest will be added to the base tax amount.

For the December payment, property owners have the option of paying their taxes in full or just the first half installment. The second half installment must be paid by June 20, 2022 to avoid late fees and interest. If the second half payment is delinquent, interest will be calculated from January 1st until taxes are paid in full.

Effect of failure to receive notice: If you do not receive a tax notice for your property, this does not excuse the late charge and interest for non-payment. See Idaho Code 63-902(9).

Payments can be mailed, dropped off using the drop box, paid online, by phone, or in person.

Mail Payments To: 624 E. Center St. Room 203, Pocatello, ID 83201 (Must be postmarked on or before Dec. 20)

Drop Off Payments At: If you prefer not to come inside the courthouse, there is a white “drop box” located in front of the courthouse on the corner of Center Street and 6th Avenue in Pocatello. (Drop box is collected multiple times each day during the tax season.)

Online payments: (require credit/debit card or electronic checks) https://client.pointandpay.net/web/BannockCountyTreasID

Phone payments: call (208)236-7220. Please have your parcel number available.

In-Person Payments: Bannock County Courthouse (624 E. Center St.) Room 203. Payments can be made with credit/debit cards, check, money order, or cash. Please have your parcel number available.

Payments made using debit/credit cards will be charged a processing fee by the outside vendor.

If paying with a check, please write the parcel number on the check.

The Treasurer’s Office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

For questions regarding payments, please contact the Bannock County Treasurer and Tax Collector Office at 208-236-7220. More information can be found on bannockcounty.us/treasurer/