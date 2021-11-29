Bannock County conducts internet speed survey, plans to improve broadband infrastructure

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Commissioners are asking you for your help to expand broadband access in the county by taking a short survey.

The survey will determine what areas in Bannock County have inadequate internet access and speeds.

In order to gather the most useful data, the Commissioners ask you take the survey from your home or place of business while connected to WiFi or hardwired internet, rather than cellular data.

The Commissioners especially hope residents and business owners outside of Pocatello and Chubbuck city limits will participate in the survey.

“We are specifically looking for residents from the Buckskin area to the Robin area because those locations would benefit most from enhanced internet access,” Commissioner Jeff Hough said.

The information gathered from the survey will be used to guide investment of funds from the Idaho Broadband Grant Program or the American Rescue Plan Act, which can be used for broadband infrastructure.

“Investing in this infrastructure will help us be more attractive to businesses and future growth by providing state-of-the-art internet access,” Hough said.

You have until Dec. 17 to participate in the broadband survey found HERE.