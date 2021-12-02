ISU names new public safety officer

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After an extensive national search, Idaho State University has appointed Marc Pino as the new Chief Public Safety Officer.

Pino comes to Idaho State from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, where he has been serving as the Chief of Police for more than four years.

“Marc brings a wealth of experience to this role at our University,” said Dani Dunstan, Vice President for Operations and Chief of Staff. “I am confident in his ability to successfully lead our public safety team through enhanced strategic partnerships and increased campus collaboration.”

Prior to being named the chief of police at UCCS, Pino served as a lieutenant, sergeant and corporal at the university. Pino first joined UCCS as a police officer in 2005. He holds both a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Master of Public Administration degree from UCCS. He also trained at the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and has a number of certifications in areas related to risk assessment, assault response,and mental health.

“I look forward to joining the Idaho State family and the dedicated staff of the Department of Public Safety,” Pino said. “I am excited for the unique opportunities this position presents, and to meet the campus constituents I will have the honor of serving.”

Pino’s first day at Idaho State will be February 1.