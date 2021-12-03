North Bannock Fire live fire training set Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The North Bannock Fire Department will be holding a live fire training Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The home is located on the property of We Store It, 10639 North Philbin Rd.

You may see smoke and flames coming from the home throughout the day. Then the department will burn the structure down at the end of training.

The structure is located far enough off Philben Road, so there won't be any road closures; however, you are encourage to stay out of the area as there will be high fire traffic and congestion with fire apparatus coming and going from the property.

North Bannock Fire extends its appreciation to the folks at We Store It for the donation of the structure.