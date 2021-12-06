Center Street underpass to be closed Wednesday for routine maintenance

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Center Street Underpass will be closed Wednesday for routine maintenance.

City of Pocatello Street Operations Department crews will begin work at 7 a.m. and finish by 5 p.m.

During construction, the underpass will be closed, and all traffic will be detoured around the construction area. Motorists should plan ahead to use an alternate route.

The pedestrian walkways will remain open for travel.

Officials apologize for any inconvenience the closure may cause and thank the public for their understanding and cooperation.